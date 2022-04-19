IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Moscow launches a new phase of the conflict

06:27

Russia has opened a long-anticipated new phase of the war in Ukraine, launching its eastern offensive in a bid to seize the country's industrial heartland. Adm. James Stavridis joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 19, 2022

