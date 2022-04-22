IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: You can't bow and scrape to Trump enough; he will throw you under the bus no matter what

    11:42
  • Now Playing

    Morning Joe says thank you to Bill Karins

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Rev. Al on Patrick Lyoya shooting: This is as bad as it gets

    05:39

  • How the right has become 'much more populist, much more nationalistic'

    08:40

  • The Right wants freedom for themselves and not for others: David French

    11:43

  • Biden having to walk and chew gum at same time on energy: EPA administrator

    04:28

  • Pentagon: There will be no U.S. forces fighting in Ukraine in this war

    12:01

  • Ron DeSantis, Walt Disney and Republican culture wars

    12:06

  • Macron and Le Pen go head-to-head in presidential debate

    04:52

  • 'I don't see a very bright future for a Putin-led government'

    11:32

  • Netflix stock tumbles 35 percent after losing subscribers

    05:56

  • Why Putin declaring success in Mariupol is 'face-saving theater'

    11:13

  • Ukrainian man tracks Russian troop movements with stolen AirPods

    05:37

  • 'The Masked Singer' judge walks off stage during Rudy Giuliani unveiling

    04:48

  • Putin claims Mariupol 'success,' Zelenskyy says situation in Mariupol is 'extremely severe'

    04:42

  • Joe: Rep. McCarthy showed a courage lasting a 'lunchtime' over Jan. 6

    11:55

  • 'Outrageous and inexcusable': Pelosi blasts show leading to Capitol evacuation

    05:09

  • DeSantis calls on legislature to kill Disney's special self-governing status

    06:29

  • Steve Rattner: Midterm outlook worsens for Democrats

    07:11

  • U.S. plans to announce more military aid to Ukraine

    03:53

Morning Joe

Morning Joe says thank you to Bill Karins

05:04

NBC News Meteorologist Bill Karins is heading to a new time slot at MSNBC and the Morning Joe panel pays tribute to him.April 22, 2022

  • Joe: You can't bow and scrape to Trump enough; he will throw you under the bus no matter what

    11:42
  • Now Playing

    Morning Joe says thank you to Bill Karins

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Rev. Al on Patrick Lyoya shooting: This is as bad as it gets

    05:39

  • How the right has become 'much more populist, much more nationalistic'

    08:40

  • The Right wants freedom for themselves and not for others: David French

    11:43

  • Biden having to walk and chew gum at same time on energy: EPA administrator

    04:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All