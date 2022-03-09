IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russian forces continue to bombard key Ukrainian cities

    More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine. The most vulnerable are left.

    'Nuclear blackmail': How Putin's actions in Ukraine echo tactics of Soviet leaders

  • Fmr. Ukraine president pleads for no-fly zone: 'Nuclear contamination doesn't have borders'

  • Ukraine nuclear agency says Chernobyl has lost power, warns of potential radiation leak

  • 'We're hitting him where it hurts most': WH advisor on Russian oil ban

  • 'Blindsided' by public offer, U.S. rejects Poland's proposal on jets for Ukraine

  • Why Russia's invasion of Ukraine has touched such a raw nerve

  • 'Heartbreaking and devastating': House member reflects on trip to Poland border

  • Senators push bill to freeze Russian access to gold

  • 'We think it is immoral' for foreign business to pay taxes to Russian government: Ukrainian MP

  • U.S. to ban Russian oil imports 

  • Hillary Clinton: It’s important for the world to stand with Ukraine

  • 'Families living in squash court': Ukrainian refugees take shelter in fitness center

  • 'Churchill with a social media account': Zelenskyy's morale-boosting effect on Ukraine 

  • Engel: Russian advance continues, but it continues slowly

  • Russia, Ukraine agree to humanitarian ceasefire

  • Major oil company to stop buying Russian oil, natural gas

  • Can lessons from the Cold War help us de-escalate?

  • American forces participate in active NATO military exercises in Latvia

Morning Joe

More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine. The most vulnerable are left.

Sky news special correspondent Alex Crawford reports from Ukraine, where the elderly, disabled and very young are still struggling to flee their homes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. March 9, 2022

