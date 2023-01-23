Joe: Members of Congress are taught to treat classified docs in a certain way

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Six additional items, including documents with classified markings, were found in President Joe Biden's Delaware home after Justice Department officials searched the residence Friday, the president's personal attorney said Saturday. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 23, 2023

