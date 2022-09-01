IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Mississippi capital continues to face dire water crisis

Nearly 180,000 people in Jackson, Miss. have been without drinking water for days after flooding hit the main water treatment facility, and it still could be days before drinking water returns. Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor of Jackson, Miss., joins Morning Joe to discuss the situation in the state capital.Sept. 1, 2022

