House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday said he would not provide information to the Jan. 6 committee about communications surrounding the attack on the Capitol. The Morning Joe panel discusses McCarthy's changing positions on the issue.Jan. 13, 2022
Marking one year of Kevin McCarthy's hypocrisy
