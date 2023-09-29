IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the Senate, dies at age 90 

Mimi Rocah: It doesn't look good for Trump 

07:39

Donald Trump and his sons Don Jr. and Eric will be among the witnesses in next week's $250 million civil fraud trial against the former president and his companies, new court filings show. Trump and his two oldest sons were named on witness lists filed Thursday by lawyers for the Trumps and New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, which alleges the Trumps have been wildly exaggerating their business assets for years.Sept. 29, 2023

