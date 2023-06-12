IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court is issuing rulings today. Sign up for the Deadline: Legal newsletter to get the latest analysis in your inbox.

  • Majority say taking nuclear, military secrets a national security threat

    02:51

  • Major bank settles lawsuit over ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    02:10

  • 'Everything he said there was wrong': What Sen. Graham is saying about Trump

    07:29
  • Now Playing

    Military base shed its confederate name; DeSantis, Pence want to bring it back

    09:58
  • UP NEXT

    'No one will be above the law': Trump in his own words in 2016 on classified documents

    01:06

  • Joe: If Republicans want to keep defending Trump, they'll lose elections

    10:14

  • The effort to defend Trump is very haphazard, says former federal prosecutor

    06:59

  • Ari Melber: Jack Smith hasn’t said a word and he has the whole country listening 

    09:39

  • A look back to 2019: Predicting Trump could run for re-election to shield himself

    05:39

  • Neal Katyal: Indictment makes clear no person can brazenly disregard the law without consequence

    07:02

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump has transformed Lincoln's party; he runs it like a religious cult

    06:29

  • Republican lawmakers react to Trump's indictment predictably

    03:48

  • Joe: Trump will now find out you can't bully federal judges or the feds themselves

    09:08

  • Joe: Indictment could be something that had to be done and we have crossed a line that could be dangerous

    08:52

  • Ibram X. Kendi: When we assess structural racism, we are talking about groups not individuals

    06:26

  • Women are still pessimistic about the U.S. economy, polling shows

    04:01

  • 'You don't know anything about him': Evangelical voters on Mike Pence

    06:02

  • Most women believe menopause has negatively impacted work life: study

    08:43

  • Chris Christie says campaign will focus on Trump's presidential record

    05:17

  • House members seek sanctions on people involved in Iranian oil sales

    07:38

Morning Joe

Military base shed its confederate name; DeSantis, Pence want to bring it back

09:58

This month, Fort Bragg in North Carolina dropped the Confederate name and became Fort Liberty. The name change stemmed from a Department of Defense initiative to rename military bases that named after confederate soldiers. Yet 2024 Republican GOP candidates Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence say that as president they would return the base to its confederate name.June 12, 2023

  • Majority say taking nuclear, military secrets a national security threat

    02:51

  • Major bank settles lawsuit over ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    02:10

  • 'Everything he said there was wrong': What Sen. Graham is saying about Trump

    07:29
  • Now Playing

    Military base shed its confederate name; DeSantis, Pence want to bring it back

    09:58
  • UP NEXT

    'No one will be above the law': Trump in his own words in 2016 on classified documents

    01:06

  • Joe: If Republicans want to keep defending Trump, they'll lose elections

    10:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All