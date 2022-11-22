IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Joe: House GOP isn't owning the libs; they're owning themselves

  Ben Collins: Targeted comments against LGBTQ community have real-life impacts

    Mike Pompeo names world's most dangerous person, and it's not Putin

    Footage shows club shooting suspect live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from home

  James Patterson's novel asks: What if the U.S. elected a psychopath?

  'Power Failure' charts the rise and fall of GE

  Top Republicans speak out against Trump's 2024 run

  Making the case for abolishing billionaires

  'Fiddler on the Roof' in Yiddish returns to New York City

  Katyal: I expect Trump will be indicted by this special counsel

  Motive still unknown in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting, says DA

  We're under attack and the rhetoric is driving it, says LGBT leader

  Historic storm drops over six feet of snow in Upstate New York

  Special counsel to decide if Feds should charge Trump

  Colorado Springs shooting suspect may have had previous arrest

  Resignations roil Twitter as Elon Musk tries persuading some to stay: NYT

  Chris Matthews: Why wouldn't Republicans want to be there to celebrate Pelosi's service?

  How Speaker Pelosi supported other Democrats as leader

  Rep. Hoyer: We'll take the majority back in 2024

  'The Revolutionary' digs into the life of Samuel Adams

Morning Joe

Mike Pompeo names world's most dangerous person, and it's not Putin

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a recent interview he believes Randi Weingarten, head of the American Federation of Teachers union, is the "most dangerous person in the world." The Morning Joe panel considers Pompeo's remarks.Nov. 22, 2022

