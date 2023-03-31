IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump immediately begins fundraising off his indictment

  • Law enforcement in New York prepares for possible protests

  • Why Trump may surrender and not fight extradition

  • Michael Beschloss: Where in history have we heard defendants like Trump call for demonstrations?

  • Rev. Al: DA Bragg is not motivated by politics

    Mike Pence says no man is above the law and then questions indictment

    Joe: These are very perilous times; there is so much at stake

  • Lessons from around the globe in 'Teachers' book

  • How AR-15 bullets impact the human body

  • Sheryl Crow: Moms and dads in Tennessee want sensible legislation

  • 'Stay curious, be creative' and more leadership traits

  • Bipartisan opposition to banning TikTok emerges on Capitol Hill

  • Michael Schmidt: It's rich Trump is claiming government is being weaponized against him

  • Legendary Broadway show gets 25th anniversary performance

  • Red flag laws can help save lives, says former U.S. attorney

  • MLB season kicks off Thursday

  • Speaker McCarthy refuses to answer questions about mass shooting

  • Is it already too late to challenge Trump?

  • Most GOP voters don't think criminal charges should disqualify Trump from running

  • Several casualties reported after two Army Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Morning Joe

Mike Pence says no man is above the law and then questions indictment

Former VP Mike Pence said in a Thursday evening interview that no one is above the law, including former President Trump, but then appears to throw cold water on Trump's indictment.March 31, 2023

