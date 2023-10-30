IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: We are seeing street-to-street fighting in Gaza

  • White House honoring U.S. companies for work abroad

  • Mika and Patti LaBelle headline the '50 Over 50' luncheon

    Steve Kornacki: A tie for second place in Iowa with DeSantis and Haley

    Sen. Coons: Difficult, diplomatic strategic work ahead of us with Israel and Gaza

  • Ivy League college sends officers to Jewish center after online antisemitic messages

  • George Conway: The civil fraud trial is striking at the core of Trump

  • Trump confuses Iowa and South Dakota during speech

  • Trump family to testify in New York fraud case this week

  • Bill Barr warns of 'retribution,' 'chaos' in second Trump presidency

  • 'This is about mental health and it's also about guns'

  • How the New York Times has changed and thrived over four decades

  • Forbes and Know Your Value luncheon spotlights successful women over 50

  • How to reinvigorate the American dream

  • Joe: We're not going to shut up; these are the people who tried to end the American experiment

  • Joe on mass shootings: This is a choice; we don’t have to live like this

  • 'It's never the time' Joe pushes back against speaker's gun legislation remarks

  • 'Perfect example of who shouldn't have a weapon'

  • Manhunt for Maine shooting suspect enters second day

  • 'More than just a musical': Sondheim play returns to Broadway after 42 years

Morning Joe

Steve Kornacki: A tie for second place in Iowa with DeSantis and Haley

Steve Kornacki joins Morning Joe with the latest polling on the Iowa GOP caucuses, which shows Donald Trump in the lead and Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis in second place with 16 percent.Oct. 30, 2023

