    Mike Lupica and James Patterson return with 'The House of Wolves'

Morning Joe

Mike Lupica and James Patterson return with 'The House of Wolves'

06:22

Authors Mike Lupica and James Patterson join Morning Joe to discuss 'The House of Wolves', a new novel they have co-written on The Wolfs, the most powerful family in California.Jan. 10, 2023

    Mike Lupica and James Patterson return with 'The House of Wolves'

