Morning Joe

Mike Lee has embraced the politics of extremism and division, says Utah candidate

07:09

Independent Senate candidate from Utah, Evan McMullin, joins Morning Joe to discuss his debate against Republican incumbent Mike Lee, his gain in the polls and why he says Sen. Lee has embraced the politics of extremism and division.Oct. 27, 2022

