Mika: Texas’ AG is so desperate to mimic Trump he’s behaving in a cruel, brutal fashion

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday night temporarily halted a lower court's order that would have permitted Kate Cox, a pregnant Dallas woman, whose fetus has lethal abnormality, to get an abortion after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton requested the high court step in to intervene. Mika Brzezinski shares her thoughts on the case.Dec. 11, 2023

