Morning Joe

Mika: Nikki Haley represents the last best hope for the Republican Party

07:24

Nikki Haley, who's campaign recently $1 million in just 24 hours, continued to criticizes Donald Trump on Wednesday night, prompting a debate challenge and highlighting his perceived insecurities and mental fitness.  Trump, in response to the growing excitement around Haley, threatened to blacklist donors to her campaign.   The Morning Joe panel dives into the growing tensions within the Republican Party as it navigates its leadership and strategy ahead of upcoming elections.Jan. 25, 2024

