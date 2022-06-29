IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mika: It took the strength of a young woman’s character to show America and the world the truth

Morning Joe

Mika: It took the strength of a young woman's character to show America and the world the truth

The Morning Joe panel discusses Tuesday's testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a senior aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Hutchinson detailed outbursts of rage from former President Trump the day he urged supporters to march to the Capitol.June 29, 2022

    Mika: It took the strength of a young woman’s character to show America and the world the truth

