Mika: I thought DA Willis was fiery; I thought she said important things
Feb. 16, 202409:00

    Mika: I thought DA Willis was fiery; I thought she said important things

Morning Joe

Mika: I thought DA Willis was fiery; I thought she said important things

09:00

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took the stand Thursday in her misconduct hearing after a former friend disputed the timeline of her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Legal analysts Joyce Vance and Lisa Rubin and discuss along with The Washington Post's Eugene Robinson.Feb. 16, 2024

    Mika: I thought DA Willis was fiery; I thought she said important things

