Mika: 'Childcare could make or break a woman's decision to run for office'

A recent report from Vote Mama reveals a significant increase in the use of campaign funds for childcare by women candidates at federal, state, and local levels since 2018. The surge is attributed to an FEC ruling allowing this practice, with federal candidates seeing a sevenfold rise in funding usage. Notably, 56% of this funding is utilized by female candidates, with 50% of those women being women of color. Forbes' Maggie McGrath and Vice-Chair of the Forbes 30/50 Summit, Huma Abedin, join Mika Brzezinski to discuss. Jan. 25, 2024