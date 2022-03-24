Mika on Madeleine Albright: I will miss her deeply
11:20
Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as the U.S. secretary of state, died Wednesday at the age of 84, her family said in a statement. Mika Brzezinski and the Morning Joe panel remember Albright's life and legacy.March 24, 2022
