IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: North Korea launches new ICBM in biggest weapons test since 2017

  • Biden and allies gear up to slap new sanctions on Putin

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    Mika on Madeleine Albright: I will miss her deeply

    11:20
  • UP NEXT

    Biden and NATO leaders meet as war enters second month

    00:50

  • Why WH must think on 'multiple levels' about war in Ukraine

    08:15

  • 'The world can stop this,' says Ukrainian journalist who fled Kyiv

    04:26

  • 'It's heartbreaking': Senators meet with refugees at Polish border

    12:24

  • Sen. Portman: Difference between attacks and questions about a judge's record

    03:31

  • Why Putin's options in Ukraine are 'extremely limited'

    13:03

  • Joe: It’s one GOP grievance after another at Jackson hearing

    08:55

  • The first lady of Ukraine fights on

    04:06

  • Why Putin faces three basic choices in Ukraine

    11:39

  • Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine

    04:44

  • GOP colleagues made 'baseless' attacks against Judge Jackson: Sen. Coons

    08:49

  • Will more Senate Republicans open a line of attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson?

    07:53

  • Kharkiv's remaining residents resort to living underground to survive

    04:49

  • U.S. sending Soviet air defense systems to Ukraine forces

    11:10

  • Russian forces reportedly shoot at peaceful protesters

    01:30

  • Ukraine forces reclaim Kyiv suburb

    01:09

  • Does the United States have a free speech problem?

    17:16

  • In Ukraine, Putin continues to dig himself 'a hole he can never climb out of'

    05:57

Morning Joe

Mika on Madeleine Albright: I will miss her deeply

11:20

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as the U.S. secretary of state, died Wednesday at the age of 84, her family said in a statement. Mika Brzezinski and the Morning Joe panel remember Albright's life and legacy.March 24, 2022

  • Biden and allies gear up to slap new sanctions on Putin

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    Mika on Madeleine Albright: I will miss her deeply

    11:20
  • UP NEXT

    Biden and NATO leaders meet as war enters second month

    00:50

  • Why WH must think on 'multiple levels' about war in Ukraine

    08:15

  • 'The world can stop this,' says Ukrainian journalist who fled Kyiv

    04:26

  • 'It's heartbreaking': Senators meet with refugees at Polish border

    12:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All