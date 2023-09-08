IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Presidential centers release joint statement on fragile state of democracy

    06:01

  • After election losses, Republicans are trying to find a new term for 'pro-life'

    05:59

  • Trump hosts $100K per plate fundraiser to help Giuliani pay legal bills

    03:54

  • 'If a hot flash was a live show': Samantha Bee expands 'Sex Education' tour

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    Migrant crisis 'will destroy' New York City, says mayor

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Military faces a recruiting crisis; service member offers solutions to change that

    06:50

  • Why it’s time for Biden to fight, to engage, to tell the truth about Trump

    12:18

  • Joe: Why aren't Republicans calling out Senator Tuberville?

    06:38

  • Jon Meacham: Democracy is fragile because it's human; it's up to us

    07:11

  • 'Richer, wealthier and happier': The future of AI and its impact on humanity

    06:21

  • 'Companies must get serious': United Auto Workers leader warns of potential strike

    04:41

  • 'This is personal for her': Why Nancy Pelosi may be motivated to run again

    06:41

  • Malcolm Gladwell explores how classic westerns may have influenced SCOTUS rulings on gun laws

    10:55

  • Senate unity threatens House Republicans' government funding plans: 'There's a big challenge ahead'

    03:33

  • Sen. Warren: 'Biden's doing a great job, just look at what he's delivered.'

    02:25

  • Joe: There's a rot in the GOP and Tommy Tuberville is a perfect example of it

    08:39

  • Warren: The GOP wants a shutdown because ‘they think it’ll help Trump and other extremists get reelected.’

    02:26

  • 'I'm totally covered under the law': Trump says he'd 'absolutely' testify at his criminal trial

    03:03

  • 'A populist movement is rising in the GOP': Pence urges Americans to vote against Trump's populism

    11:58

  • DA Willis calls to keep juror identities secret in Georgia election case

    04:02

Morning Joe

Migrant crisis 'will destroy' New York City, says mayor

04:38

New York City Mayor Eric Adams this week claimed the city was being destroyed by an influx of asylum seekers from the southern border. The Rev. Al Sharpton and the New York Times' Mara Gay discuss.Sept. 8, 2023

  • Presidential centers release joint statement on fragile state of democracy

    06:01

  • After election losses, Republicans are trying to find a new term for 'pro-life'

    05:59

  • Trump hosts $100K per plate fundraiser to help Giuliani pay legal bills

    03:54

  • 'If a hot flash was a live show': Samantha Bee expands 'Sex Education' tour

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    Migrant crisis 'will destroy' New York City, says mayor

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. Military faces a recruiting crisis; service member offers solutions to change that

    06:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All