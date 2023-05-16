Microsoft CEO says we're moving to the 'co-pilot era' of AI

Once again, another dud by John Durham08:03
DeSantis could have a potent message talking about GOP's 'culture of losing'08:05
How conservative operatives raised millions and made it disappear04:03
- Now Playing
Microsoft CEO says we're moving to the 'co-pilot era' of AI06:04
- UP NEXT
Designer and activist Aurora James on her evolution and memoir07:54
How to combat misinformation online amid growing concerns11:04
Arnold Schwarzenegger brings attention to his climate initiative09:01
NC governor hopes at least one Republican will vote to uphold abortion veto09:22
Claire McCaskill: Pence wants to be the leader of moral movement but he can't condemn Trump08:35
Republicans in Texas pushing new voting restrictions06:13
Biden set to meet with Hill leaders Tuesday on debt limit04:54
Joe Klein: We need to think about how we cover Trump10:59
Wagner chief offered to give Russian troop locations to Ukraine: WaPo08:41
Raise minimum age for social media, argues educator06:16
Drop in migrant border crossings after Title 42 causes anxiety at shelters03:14
Trump says he'll bring back Michael Flynn if he's re-elected04:44
Biden complaint informant has gone missing, says GOP Oversight Committee chair09:24
Biden approval numbers at 50 percent among registered voters03:05
Trump uses Mother's Day to blast the mothers of his political enemies03:35
Put politics aside, address root causes of border crisis, says House member05:17
Once again, another dud by John Durham08:03
DeSantis could have a potent message talking about GOP's 'culture of losing'08:05
How conservative operatives raised millions and made it disappear04:03
- Now Playing
Microsoft CEO says we're moving to the 'co-pilot era' of AI06:04
- UP NEXT
Designer and activist Aurora James on her evolution and memoir07:54
How to combat misinformation online amid growing concerns11:04
Play All