  • Joe: The president went to Ukraine and sent a stunning message

    07:01

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Barney, sleep cereal and Selena Gomez

    06:39

  • Iranian women rebel against government, resist wearing hijab in public

    05:05
    Michigan state Senate set to hold hearings on gun legislation

    05:22
    China would be aiding, abetting war crimes if they gave weapons to Russia: House member

    03:48

  • Bipartisan House push for U.S. to send jets to Ukraine

    05:22

  • Joe: Where are the grown ups in the GOP?

    04:18

  • Democrats need to make appeal to blue-collar voters, says former House member

    09:17

  • Congresswoman announces her bid for Michigan Senate seat

    01:33

  • Popular comic strip dropped after creator's Black 'hate group' remark

    06:19

  • Former House Speaker says he won't attend RNC if Trump is nominee

    03:48

  • What the Ukraine military needs going forward

    10:15

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: Past year in Ukraine shows the magic of leadership

    06:51

  • Joe: Secy. Buttigieg did exactly what he should have in criticizing GOP deregulation

    05:19

  • Trump makes bizarre claim his visit to East Palestine boosted ratings

    02:11

  • 'I wanted to hold them accountable': Secy. Yellen confronts Russian officials at G20

    10:27

  • Joe: There is nothing conservative about DeSantis attacking businesses

    11:40

  • 'Predictable' special counsel would want to speak with Pence: Fmr. Jan 6 lead investigator

    06:58

  • Kyiv standing strong after first year of war

    07:02

  • Defense secretary: Putin assumed the world wouldn't care, and that didn't happen

    05:08

Morning Joe

Michigan state Senate set to hold hearings on gun legislation

05:22

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Mich., discusses hearings this week from the Michigan State Senate on new gun legislation which would require secure storage of firearms and ammunition and require universal background checks for gun purchases.Feb. 27, 2023

