  • Rep. McCarthy now defends Trump, but he sounded different in 2021

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's words used against her in Biden campaign ad

    Michigan AG charges 'false electors' over efforts to overturn 2020 election

    Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' a cautionary story for the modern age

  • Nancy Pelosi: No one is above the law

  • Joe: GOP is attacking DOJ for doing what Rep. McCarthy said DOJ should do

  • Joe: Rep. Taylor Greene is attacking Biden for getting one bipartisan win after another

  • A key way to stop Trump from being the next president

  • Fran Drescher: The old contracts are outdated and don't apply to the new business model

  • Trump potentially days away from being charged

  • Trump claims he received target letter in federal January 6 probe

  • The Atlantic asks: Is Tennessee a democracy?

  • How the rich get elected and the elected get rich

  • Manchin and Huntsman flirt with a third-party 2024 ticket

  • 'It would be chaotic': Trump's former chief of staff sounds alarm on second term

  • Joe on Trump plans to expand power: Exactly what fascists do

  • Trump plans to expand executive power if he's elected: NYT

  • The connection between allergies and climate change

  • 'Into the Bright Sunshine' looks at Hubert Humphrey in 1948

  • Trump says Taiwan 'took our business away'

Morning Joe

Michigan AG charges 'false electors' over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday that she has filed charges against 16 people who signed paperwork falsely claiming that President Donald Trump had won the 2020 election as part of a scheme to overturn the results. The Morning Joe panel discusses.July 19, 2023

