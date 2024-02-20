IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michael McFaul: In the long run, I want Putin to go to prison and face consequences
Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Morning Joe to discuss the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and why he says Putin should go to jail and why he says Congress has the chance to make history and do the right thing when it comes to Ukraine funding.Feb. 20, 2024

