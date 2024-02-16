IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michael McFaul: Putin killed Navalny, let's be crystal clear about that
Feb. 16, 202404:09

Michael McFaul: Putin killed Navalny, let's be crystal clear about that

04:09

Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Morning Joe to discuss the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.Feb. 16, 2024

