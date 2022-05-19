IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kornacki: Pennsylvania recount seems all but certain at this point

    06:57
  • Now Playing

    McFaul: Putin has failed on his major objectives in Ukraine

    11:13
  • UP NEXT

    'Hold onto your hats': Why the stock market could be volatile this summer

    07:33

  • U.S. Soccer president celebrates 'historic' equal pay announcement

    07:06

  • NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams set to retire

    01:59

  • 'I miss my hometown; I miss my friends': Writer reflects on leaving Russia

    06:33

  • Finland, Sweden applying for NATO membership a 'watershed moment,' says senator

    06:03

  • 'We're a laughing stock': Georgia voters weigh in on state of U.S. ahead of midterms

    06:28

  • Is slowing down the economy the way to solve inflation?

    05:50

  • Surgeon general: Expect more formula on shelves in coming weeks

    10:22

  • 'A significant win for the Russians': Ukraine ends fighting at Mariupol steel plant

    07:53

  • Why Biden chose to not name names over the Buffalo shooting

    05:13

  • House member pushes bill to raise legal age to buy assault rifles

    07:01

  • House member aims to curb price gouging at the pump

    08:04

  • U.S. believes Russia has sent thousands to 'filtration camps' in Ukraine, says ambassador

    06:33

  • Justice Department wants to make their way up the food chain, says reporter

    07:40

  • Joe: Pennsylvania should count early votes early, like Florida does

    04:12

  • 'He's feeling great': Pa. second lady accepts John Fetterman's nomination

    09:15

  • Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary still too close to call

    07:30

  • 'Ukrainians want to go home': Refugees begin heading home in droves

    03:07

Morning Joe

McFaul: Putin has failed on his major objectives in Ukraine

11:13

Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine and why he predicts a 'long fight' in Donbas.May 19, 2022

  • Kornacki: Pennsylvania recount seems all but certain at this point

    06:57
  • Now Playing

    McFaul: Putin has failed on his major objectives in Ukraine

    11:13
  • UP NEXT

    'Hold onto your hats': Why the stock market could be volatile this summer

    07:33

  • U.S. Soccer president celebrates 'historic' equal pay announcement

    07:06

  • NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams set to retire

    01:59

  • 'I miss my hometown; I miss my friends': Writer reflects on leaving Russia

    06:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All