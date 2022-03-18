Michael McFaul: I applaud what Schwarzenegger said in his video
04:17
Share this -
copied
The Morning Joe panel discusses Arnold Schwarzenegger's passionate plea to Russian citizens to reject the disinformation the Kremlin is using to justify its war on Ukraine, which has now gone viral.March 18, 2022
Joe: Putin has no good options left; there is no good endgame for Russia
07:38
Now Playing
Michael McFaul: I applaud what Schwarzenegger said in his video
04:17
UP NEXT
'We still live here': Ukrainian Witness Project captures everyday life
04:53
Noah Rothman: Trump's greatest Republican allies drastically misread the signs on Russia
05:29
Senator calls out GOP 'double standard' in criticizing Biden over Ukraine
12:14
'End this war of choice': Deputy Secretary of State urges all nations to press Putin