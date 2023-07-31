Mesmerizing Magic: Antonio Diaz Comes to Broadway

Antonio Diaz, the renowned illusionist behind 'El Mago Pop,' is set to dazzle Broadway audiences as the youngest performer of his kind. Diaz joins Morning Joe to discuss his new show, the universal appeal of illusions, how he brings impossible feats to life, and to share some special on-set magic. The two-week limited engagement 'El Mago Pop' begins performances on Thursday, August 17, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.July 31, 2023