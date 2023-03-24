Members of House Oversight Committee to tour Washington jail holding Jan. 6 defendants

On Friday, members of the House Oversight Committee are scheduled to tour a jail in Washington where defendants charged with crimes related to the January 6 insurrection are being held. Committee member Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s criticized the detainment of the January 6 defendants calling for their release tweeting, will lead the group calling it a “bipartisan delegation.” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), one of two Democratic members of Congress who will also take part in the visit, joins Morning Joe to discuss. March 24, 2023