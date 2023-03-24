IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: There is no post-truth world when it comes to the court system

    07:53

  • 'We're not going to shy away': Kirby responds to Iran-backed attack on U.S. Syria base

    07:09

  • 'Potential death and destruction': Trump threatens D.A. with violent imagery 

    06:36

  • 'It's depraved, it's dangerous': Gov. Whitmer on anti-semitic comments made by Michigan GOP 

    08:56

  • U.S. Congressional Committee Sheds Light on Alleged Genocide in China's Xinjiang Region

    05:19
    Members of House Oversight Committee to tour Washington jail holding Jan. 6 defendants

    05:54
    Would banning TikTok solve the problem of data?

    07:04

  • Trump's magical thinking and perp-walk fixation

    09:12

  • Manufacturers look to the eventual rebuilding of post-war Ukraine

    06:29

  • Steve Kornacki: It's been Cinderella's Ball so far

    04:40

  • 2023 Forbes and Know Your Value '50 Over 50' nominations are open

    07:54

  • Ari Melber: There is no federal pardon for Trump in NY

    07:05

  • Trump refers to New York DA as a 'Soros backed animal'

    01:40

  • 'The sooner we ban this the better,' says senator on TikTok

    09:06

  • Andrew Weissman: A possible critical, huge development in Mar-a-Lago case

    08:58

  • Denver high school shooting suspect found dead

    00:41

  • Michigan GOP faces backlash after comparing gun bills to Holocaust

    05:29

  • Trump widens lead over DeSantis among Republicans

    07:21

  • DeSantis seems to be modifying his stance on the war in Ukraine

    04:06

  • Reporters on the front lines in China tell their stories in new book

    08:04

Morning Joe

Members of House Oversight Committee to tour Washington jail holding Jan. 6 defendants

05:54

On Friday, members of the House Oversight Committee are scheduled to tour a jail in Washington where defendants charged with crimes related to the January 6 insurrection are being held. Committee member Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s criticized the detainment of the January 6 defendants calling for their release tweeting, will lead the group calling it a “bipartisan delegation.” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), one of two Democratic members of Congress who will also take part in the visit, joins Morning Joe to discuss. March 24, 2023

