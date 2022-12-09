IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Meet the 18-year-old with the 'determination and drive' to become mayor

03:25

Mayor-elect Jaylen Smith of Earle, Arkansas is 18, a college freshman, and he just became the youngest Black mayor in the country. Smith joins Morning Joe to discuss his win. He will be the mayor of Earle, a town of just under 2,000 people, according to 2020 census data, near Memphis, Tennessee. Dec. 9, 2022

