Measles Outbreak: More than two dozen kids hospitalized

At least 81 kids have contracted measles in central Ohio, with more than two dozen of them hospitalized. According to data from the Ohio Public Health System, only three of the eighty-one children have received one of the two recommended vaccine doses; seventy-six of the children have not received a single dose of the measles vaccine. Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Health Commissioner for the City of Columbus, Ohio, joins Morning Joe to discuss the current outbreak and how you can protect your family.Dec. 28, 2022