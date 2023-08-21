Mark Meadows claims to have 'no knowledge' of Trump declassifying documents

Mark Meadows, Trump's former White House Chief of Staff, seeks dismissal of charges in Georgia indictment, asserting presidential immunity shields him from allegations of election interference. Amid allegations of involvement in altering 2020 election results, Meadows' defense challenges Trump's defense on declassifying confidential information. Testimonies from Pence and Trump's own words further complicate his position, highlighting contradictions in his stance.Aug. 21, 2023