  • Rep. Cheney defends Jan. 6 committee work during primary debate

    07:45
    Meacham: We have to realize that patriotism isn't passive; it's an active state

    12:28
    Majority of women say Roe ruling is boosting their election interest

    03:30

  • House member says Kansas anti-abortion amendment would be a 'highway' to extreme bans

    06:15

  • Expect travel problems to worsen over July 4 holiday

    03:46

  • 'As long as it takes': Biden pledges to support Ukraine

    10:03

  • WH economist: We can take practical steps to help U.S. families

    04:02

  • NATO voices concerns about threats posed by China

    07:38

  • How women over 50 are having an impact on gun reform

    04:49

  • Carol Leonnig: Tony Ornato has said a lot of things didn't happen

    12:14

  • In Georgia, Warnock gains double-digit lead over Walker; Abrams and Kemp in dead heat

    04:29

  • Biden WH orders over 100 million doses of updated vaccine for the fall

    06:26

  • Travelers face flight cancellations and delays ahead of July 4 weekend

    06:36

  • Liz Cheney delivers searing rebuke of 'dangerous and irrational' Trump during speech

    04:42

  • Ginni Thomas' lawyer has 'serious concerns' about interview with Jan. 6 committee

    04:43

  • Neal Katyal: 'A really dicey situation' for Mark Meadows

    07:52

  • John Kirby: Finland, Sweden joining NATO direct outcome of Putin's threats

    05:07

  • Breaking down the mystery of 'non-fungible tokens'

    03:53

  • Joe: What Trump did on January 6 is outside the constitutional framework

    07:52

  • Michael Beschloss: This hearing is about as historic as it gets

    06:24

Meacham: We have to realize that patriotism isn't passive; it's an active state

12:28

Historian Jon Meacham remembers the late Margaret Chase Smith, the first woman to serve in both the House and Senate. Smith on June 1, 1950 delivered her 'A Declaration of Conscience' speech against Joe McCarthy. Meacham also reflects on what it means to be American at this specific moment in history.July 1, 2022

