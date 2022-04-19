IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

McFaul: You can't want diplomacy if the other side doesn't want to talk

11:16

Amb. Michael McFaul and Adm. James Stavridis join Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, including Russia's launch of an offensive in the eastern portion of the country.April 19, 2022

