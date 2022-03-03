McFaul: We need to brace ourselves; there's more horror to come
Amb. Michael McFaul discusses the current situation in Ukraine, why he says there's more horror to come from Russian forces and why Biden needs to explain the broader significance of the invasion to Americans.March 3, 2022
