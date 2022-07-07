IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

    07:39

  • January 6 committee to investigate Trump's possible ties to militia groups

    09:17

  • Attorneys for Sen. Graham say he'll challenge Georgia subpoena

    10:51

  • Henry Kissinger writes about 'Leadership' in new book

    07:13

  • James Comey, Andrew McCabe both faced intensive IRS audits: NYT

    05:56

  • Is Virginia Gov. Youngkin considering a 2024 presidential run?

    05:20

  • Trump White House counsel agrees to closed door interview

    08:18

  • Highland Park suspect's past littered with red flags

    12:35

  • Joe: These are tragedies that are avoidable; Congress has to do something

    08:47

  • Donald Trump allies subpoenaed in Georgia

    06:48

  • Democrats call for more gun safety measures

    05:19

  • 'We are all grieving': Board members react to Highland Park shooting

    05:31

  • Highland Park mayor: Community in unbelievable grief and sadness

    05:07

  • Sen. Duckworth: We need to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines

    05:52

  • Jan. 6 committee member releases audio of threats made to his office

    07:38

  • Joe: It's not gun control; it's not gun safety; it's public safety

    10:34

  • Biden urges unity in speech; Sen. Romney says U.S. is a country in denial

    03:44

  • Just seven percent of Americans have faith in Congress, polling shows

    05:09

  • Malcolm Gladwell: 'Bomber Mafia' looks at a great untold story from WWII

    10:43

  • 'I saw a sea of people running': Parade attendee describes chaos of shooting

    06:55

Morning Joe

McFaul: The Russians have made it crystal clear they want a trade

10:35

Amb. Michael McFaul discusses the mounting pressure to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner and new warnings to the West from China.July 7, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

    07:39

  • January 6 committee to investigate Trump's possible ties to militia groups

    09:17

  • Attorneys for Sen. Graham say he'll challenge Georgia subpoena

    10:51

  • Henry Kissinger writes about 'Leadership' in new book

    07:13

  • James Comey, Andrew McCabe both faced intensive IRS audits: NYT

    05:56

  • Is Virginia Gov. Youngkin considering a 2024 presidential run?

    05:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All