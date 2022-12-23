IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Jan. 6 Committee boils it down that this was about one man and one man only

    09:09

  • Why The Beatles' Shea Stadium gig was a huge cultural event

    06:39

  • VP Harris discusses abortion, immigration in new Vanity Fair interview

    05:58

  • Secretary Buttigieg: Travel will be rough for next couple of days

    08:45

  • Hutchinson dealt with turmoil, fear over whether or not to break with Trump, transcripts show

    06:04

  • 60 percent of U.S. population under winter weather alert

    01:55

  • David Frum: US is getting a 'powerful recommitment' to its own best self via Ukraine

    05:11

  • Is Trump losing support from evangelical voters?

    04:11

  • Jan. 6 committee releases transcripts of those who repeatedly took Fifth Amendment

    09:54

  • Marie Yovanovitch: Zelenskyy's speech was extraordinary and historic

    07:52

  • You could feel his determination: House member on Zelenskyy's address

    07:43

  • Two very different meetings with Zelenskyy, with two very different U.S. presidents

    03:19

  • Trump tax return report raises red flags about filings

    07:40

  • Joe: Mike Pence got Jan. 6 right; he needs to make that his legacy

    09:22

  • President Zelenskyy delivers historic address to Congress

    06:52

  • 'A bitter cold couple of days': Major storm threatens holiday travel

    01:57

  • Trump paid zero dollars in federal income taxes in 2020

    05:59

  • Biden WH asks SCOTUS to end Title 42 next week

    07:50

  • Rep. Suozzi: Trump's tax returns, George Santos point to break down of norms

    03:37

  • Sen. Tester: 'Signal of weakness to whole world' if we don't pass omnibus bill

    05:30

Morning Joe

McConnell says Trump’s ‘clout has diminished’

02:25

In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Sahil Kapur, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell issued rare and pointed criticism of former President Trump. McConnell cited Trump’s handpicked candidates in the midterm elections for the party’s defeats and promised to “actively look for quality candidates” to promote in the 2024 primaries.Dec. 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Jan. 6 Committee boils it down that this was about one man and one man only

    09:09

  • Why The Beatles' Shea Stadium gig was a huge cultural event

    06:39

  • VP Harris discusses abortion, immigration in new Vanity Fair interview

    05:58

  • Secretary Buttigieg: Travel will be rough for next couple of days

    08:45

  • Hutchinson dealt with turmoil, fear over whether or not to break with Trump, transcripts show

    06:04

  • 60 percent of U.S. population under winter weather alert

    01:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All