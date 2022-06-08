IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Ridiculous, unjustifiable for GOP to cite feral pigs, varmints as reason for owning AR-15

    10:22
  • Now Playing

    McCaskill: McConnell wants something so gun debate isn't front-and-center all the way to November

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    'There is something going on here': What San Francisco's recall means for the city

    08:48

  • Steve Rattner: Washington can do little to bring down rising gas price

    07:27

  • Former CIA agent comes out of retirement to solve a mystery in 'The Spy Who Knew Too Much'

    04:39

  • 'A better story than you think': New study looks at American unity

    07:57

  • Capehart: This country doesn't feel safe to a lot of people

    07:17

  • AG Garland to announce team to review law enforcement response in Uvalde

    02:12

  • House member hopes gun violence hearing will help pass 'sensible package' of bills

    06:34

  • GOP can't explain irrational opposition to common sense gun legislation: House member

    07:30

  • Anand Giridharadas: The end of democracy may just be permanent minority rule

    10:17

  • Macron faces backlash after call to not 'humiliate' Russia

    06:52

  • 'Our constituents are demanding us to take action': House member on gun reform

    04:25

  • How 'Top Gun' sequel could help boost military recruitment

    06:18

  • Woodward: Trump will do some things to hold power that are 'frightening' if he takes office again

    10:24

  • Adm. Linda Fagan is the first woman ever to lead the Coast Guard

    07:40

  • Sen. Klobuchar hopes for strong gun reform deal that 'actually makes a difference'

    11:54

  • Millions laid off during the pandemic returned to different companies and in different jobs: Survey

    09:19

  • Joe: If you believe in democracy, you want to know what happened on Jan. 6

    08:27

  • Documentarian who followed Proud Boys leader to testify at Jan. 6 hearing

    08:18

Morning Joe

McCaskill: McConnell wants something so gun debate isn't front-and-center all the way to November

08:12

Claire McCaskill joins Morning Joe to discuss where gun talks are in the Senate and why she says Senate Minority Leader McConnell wants something passed on gun legislation so the matter doesn't stay front-and-center until the November midterms.June 8, 2022

  • Joe: Ridiculous, unjustifiable for GOP to cite feral pigs, varmints as reason for owning AR-15

    10:22
  • Now Playing

    McCaskill: McConnell wants something so gun debate isn't front-and-center all the way to November

    08:12
  • UP NEXT

    'There is something going on here': What San Francisco's recall means for the city

    08:48

  • Steve Rattner: Washington can do little to bring down rising gas price

    07:27

  • Former CIA agent comes out of retirement to solve a mystery in 'The Spy Who Knew Too Much'

    04:39

  • 'A better story than you think': New study looks at American unity

    07:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All