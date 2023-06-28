McCarthy on Trump's strength for 2024: 'I don't know that answer'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's mixed messages about Donald Trump's potential as the Republican Party's strongest candidate for the 2024 election create confusion and controversy. When asked if Trump was the strongest 2024 GOP candidate, McCarthy dodged the question saying, 'I don't know that answer.' He later corrected himself, claiming Trump is 'stronger now than in 2016,' highlighting the delicate position Republicans face in addressing Trump's candidacy. Former Policy Adviser to Romney's presidential campaign, Lanhee Chen weighs in on McCarthy's double take.June 28, 2023