IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hurricane Idalia intensifies to major Category 4 storm

    05:51

  • 'Roaring' winds knock over billboard in Perry, Florida as Idalia makes landfall

    04:19

  • Power outages spread across Tallahassee area as Idalia makes landfall

    01:40

  • Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida

    04:15

  • Water takes over roads in Tampa as Idalia approaches

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Mayor warns Idalia will be ‘largest storm to hit the city of Tallahassee’

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Hurricane Idalia to make landfall as a Category 3 storm

    07:38

  • Gov. DeSantis: Please hunker down wherever you are, don't mess with this storm

    05:52

  • Gov. DeSantis: Hurricane Idalia is powerful, expect dangerous surge

    04:21

  • Idalia brings 'catastrophic winds' to Big Bend region

    03:10

  • WH: The beginning of lowering drug costs for seniors

    05:19

  • A shutdown wouldn't halt Trump's trials, so Republicans seek to rein in his prosecutors

    04:23

  • New video shows detained American Paul Whelan in prison

    04:35

  • Joyce Vance: Despite Super Tuesday, Trump has to show up when the judge orders

    07:04

  • U.S. announces first 10 drugs for Medicare price negotiation

    07:06

  • Chris Christie: I'm unafraid to tell the truth about Donald Trump

    12:23

  • Eugene Robinson: Black people again are killed for being black

    04:36

  • Vivek Ramaswamy seen in 2003 footage questioning Rev. Sharpton's experience

    02:24

  • President Biden's age a significant concern for voters, polling shows

    04:17

  • Idalia strengthens to hurricane as it advances toward Florida

    02:54

Morning Joe

Mayor warns Idalia will be ‘largest storm to hit the city of Tallahassee’

04:26

Mayor of Tallahassee John Dailey joins Morning Joe to discuss Hurricane Idalia.Aug. 30, 2023

  • Hurricane Idalia intensifies to major Category 4 storm

    05:51

  • 'Roaring' winds knock over billboard in Perry, Florida as Idalia makes landfall

    04:19

  • Power outages spread across Tallahassee area as Idalia makes landfall

    01:40

  • Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida

    04:15

  • Water takes over roads in Tampa as Idalia approaches

    02:54
  • Now Playing

    Mayor warns Idalia will be ‘largest storm to hit the city of Tallahassee’

    04:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All