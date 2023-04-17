Mayor Adams slams GOP's 'political stunt' against Manhattan DA Bragg

Rep. Jim Jordan and House Republicans are holding a hearing to examine the crime policies of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who recently secured a criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump. Mayor Adams joins Morning Joe to discuss the hearing, accusing Jordan of engaging in a "political stunt" to discredit Bragg, and calling out his "hypocrisy" for focusing on Bragg's record on crime given the high murder rate in Ohio.April 17, 2023