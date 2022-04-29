IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How quickly can new $33B Ukraine aid be turned into weapons?

    07:41

  • Ukraine trying to evacuate civilians from Mariupol steel plant: report

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    Max Boot: Most Republicans won't reject Trump because he's a Putin sycophant

    08:18
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Dems running against GOP could just say 'this is the party of liars and kooks'

    08:23

  • The challenges ahead for Elon Musk at Twitter

    04:59

  • 'Learn from Zuckerberg': House member has advice for Musk

    03:43

  • 'So irresponsible and destabilizing': Russian state TV stokes fears of nuclear war

    09:28

  • House member predicts quick passage of $33B Ukraine aid package

    06:39

  • Army of volunteers in Poland welcome Ukrainian refugees

    06:39

  • Bestselling author retires from writing to oppose 'Trumpism'

    08:58

  • New $33B for Ukraine has 'wide range of focus': WH

    03:56

  • What Europe's new rules for the Internet can teach the U.S.

    04:32

  • 'This is what American leadership delivers': How the U.S. and allies help Ukraine

    11:22

  • Adm. Stavridis: Zelenskyy, Biden are leaders in hope

    06:46

  • Senator calls for punishing Putin for 'his war of aggression'

    09:52

  • 'He jumped in and he held on': A look at JFK in the presidency

    09:16

  • 'We just keep doing our job': Ukraine's rails help bring people to safety

    03:50

  • Jonathan Capehart: I felt Mallory McMorrow's speech in my soul

    05:48

  • The importance for Republicans to call Trump a 'loser'

    06:38

  • Biden set to ask Congress for massive Ukraine aid package

    05:08

Morning Joe

Max Boot: Most Republicans won't reject Trump because he's a Putin sycophant

08:18

Max Boot and Claire McCaskill join Morning Joe to discuss the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, former President Trump's attitudes about Vladimir Putin and why most Republicans won't reject Trump over his feelings for Putin.April 29, 2022

  • How quickly can new $33B Ukraine aid be turned into weapons?

    07:41

  • Ukraine trying to evacuate civilians from Mariupol steel plant: report

    04:21
  • Now Playing

    Max Boot: Most Republicans won't reject Trump because he's a Putin sycophant

    08:18
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Dems running against GOP could just say 'this is the party of liars and kooks'

    08:23

  • The challenges ahead for Elon Musk at Twitter

    04:59

  • 'Learn from Zuckerberg': House member has advice for Musk

    03:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All