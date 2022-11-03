IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Candidate for Pennsylvania governor blasts challenger as 'dangerous, extreme'

Morning Joe

Candidate for Pennsylvania governor blasts challenger as 'dangerous, extreme'

09:59

Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania Governor, AG Josh Shapiro, joins Morning Joe to discuss, what he calls, the extreme views of his Republican challenger Doug Mastriano. Shapiro also discusses his race, his plan to hire more police officers for Pennsylvania and why he says all Pennsylvanians have the right to be and feel safe.Nov. 3, 2022

