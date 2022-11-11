IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Massachusetts governor-elect makes history as first woman governor of state

Morning Joe

Massachusetts governor-elect makes history as first woman governor of state

05:40

Massachusetts Democratic Gov.-elect Maura Healey joins Morning Joe to discuss her win against Republican Geoff Diehl and making history as the first woman governor of the Bay State.Nov. 11, 2022

    Massachusetts governor-elect makes history as first woman governor of state

