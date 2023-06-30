IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden holds relatively narrow lead over Trump in new polling

    08:00
  • Now Playing

    Gov. Wes Moore: 'Progress is intentional, not inevitable' in Maryland

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    'Air pollution now 6th leading cause of death': Dr. Vin Gupta

    05:30

  • Pence pledges unwavering support to Ukraine in face of Russian invasion

    05:37

  • Resignation in Arizona highlights election officials' struggles: Intimidation and attacks persist

    03:28

  • Alex Edelman's 'Just for Us': Comedy, tension, and the signatures of whiteness

    08:35

  • Mark Polymeropoulos: 'NATO and Ukraine can outlast Putin'

    05:56

  • 'Inside Iranian uprising': Changing attitudes of courageous youth

    04:53

  • DeSantis vows to eliminate IRS, education, commerce, and energy departments if elected

    03:22

  • Majority of Americans view Trump's handling of classified documents as illegal, poll finds

    05:37

  • Richard Haass: 'A disintegrating Russia on the shortlist of nightmares'

    07:13

  • Chris Christie: Trump is a 'consummate show-off' 

    08:52

  • Trump's doc defense crumbles as Meadows' memoir emerges

    05:51

  • Biden rejects suggestions to distance himself from Hunter amid GOP attacks

    03:04

  • GOP candidates embrace border wall despite past criticism

    04:40

  • GOP candidates' DOJ overhaul claims may not match constitutional reality

    07:17

  • 'Dramatic increase': Online harassment rates surge by 51% in a year, ADL report reveals

    08:57

  • Biden introduces 'Bidenomics' plan, focuses on middle class growth

    05:58

  • Rupert Friend reveals the camaraderie behind the scenes of 'Asteroid City'

    04:42

  • SCOTUS rejects Republican theory, upholds integrity of future elections: Neal Katyal

    05:57

Morning Joe

Gov. Wes Moore: 'Progress is intentional, not inevitable' in Maryland

07:51

Maryland's deliberate investments in infrastructure, mass transit, and job retraining are yielding positive results. Democratic Governor Wes Moore joins Morning Joe to discuss Maryland's economic progress, emphasizing intentional investments and partnerships with the Biden administration, resulting in job creation and three consecutive months of record-low unemployment. Moore also weighs in on Thursday's SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action. June 30, 2023

  • Biden holds relatively narrow lead over Trump in new polling

    08:00
  • Now Playing

    Gov. Wes Moore: 'Progress is intentional, not inevitable' in Maryland

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    'Air pollution now 6th leading cause of death': Dr. Vin Gupta

    05:30

  • Pence pledges unwavering support to Ukraine in face of Russian invasion

    05:37

  • Resignation in Arizona highlights election officials' struggles: Intimidation and attacks persist

    03:28

  • Alex Edelman's 'Just for Us': Comedy, tension, and the signatures of whiteness

    08:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All