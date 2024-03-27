IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Maryland's governor praises first responders for saving 'countless lives'
March 27, 202404:58

Morning Joe

Maryland's governor praises first responders for saving 'countless lives'

04:58

Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., joins Morning Joe to discuss the impact of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and to praise the first responders for saving lives.March 27, 2024

