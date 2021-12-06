Mary McCartney cooks vegan specialties with friends and family
14:13
Mary McCartney, photographer, daughter of Sir Paul McCartney and host of 'Mary McCartney Serves It Up' on Discovery+, joins Morning joe to discuss the show's second season, vegan cooking and what she loves about photography.Dec. 6, 2021
