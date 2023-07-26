IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Speaker McCarthy appears to soften remarks on Biden impeachment

    06:53

  • 'The League' looks at 'complex, fascinating' history of the Negro leagues

    09:21

  • Rudy Giuliani concedes he made 'false' statements about Georgia election workers

    05:55
  • Now Playing

    'A date everyone should know': Marking 75th anniversary of desegregation of armed forces

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden expected to plead guilty in criminal tax case

    09:15

  • If artificial intelligence takes your job, AI should pay you, argues actor

    08:11

  • Ohio abortion rights measure makes the November ballot

    03:09

  • New one-woman musical 'Death, Let Me Do My Show' marries light and dark

    05:56

  • How gun industries sell guns overseas and fuel global violence

    06:55

  • France grapples with months of protests

    05:31

  • Trumpism has changed evangelicalism, not the other way around, says author

    08:30

  • Ron DeSantis involved in car crash Tuesday morning

    00:21

  • New Yorker: Glimpse of a Trumpian future in Israel

    06:53

  • Mitt Romney makes plea to donors to help narrow field and avoid a Trump nomination

    03:17

  • Jan. 6 rioter who beat officer with flagpole sentenced to prison

    06:09

  • Grand jury could vote Tuesday on whether to indict Trump

    06:55

  • Rep. McCarthy floats Biden 'impeachment inquiry'

    06:27

  • 'Laughs and tribulation' in the final season of 'Breeders'

    06:35

  • Jason Isbell: As a musician, I'm trying to let people know they're not alone

    08:43

  • Nikki Haley says she'll support Trump if he's the nominee

    04:28

Morning Joe

'A date everyone should know': Marking 75th anniversary of desegregation of armed forces

06:16

Wednesday marks the 75th anniversary of President Harry Truman's executive order ending segregation in the armed services and ending racial discrimination in federal hiring. Historian Michael Beschloss joins Morning Joe to discuss.July 26, 2023

  • Speaker McCarthy appears to soften remarks on Biden impeachment

    06:53

  • 'The League' looks at 'complex, fascinating' history of the Negro leagues

    09:21

  • Rudy Giuliani concedes he made 'false' statements about Georgia election workers

    05:55
  • Now Playing

    'A date everyone should know': Marking 75th anniversary of desegregation of armed forces

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden expected to plead guilty in criminal tax case

    09:15

  • If artificial intelligence takes your job, AI should pay you, argues actor

    08:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All