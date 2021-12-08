'We do have a rule of law here': Why Justice Dept. should act if Meadows ignores subpoena
11:32
Share this -
copied
Former White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, told the January 6 committee he was no longer willing to be deposed, reversing a commitment he made last week. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 8, 2021
'We do have a rule of law here': Why Justice Dept. should act if Meadows ignores subpoena
11:32
Biden, Putin set for call amid growing tensions over Ukraine
05:49
Democrat from red state says party needs to boost its efforts in rural U.S.
07:21
Former House member announces campaign to recapture his seat
08:56
'America was completely unified': 80 years since attack on Pearl Harbor
10:53
'He was this quiet force': Remembering the life and legacy of Fred Hiatt