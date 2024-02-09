IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Mark Leibovich: GOP devotion to Trump has become almost mundane

07:15

The Atlantic's Mark Leibovich joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest piece on why full support of former President Trump has become almost banal among Republicans, like joining a grocery line.Feb. 9, 2024

